'God I need a miracle' - Shatta Wale prays for Christian Atsu's safe return

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is among the many concerned Ghanaians who are keeping hopes high for the rescue of footballer, Christian Atsu.

"God please, I need your miracle for my brother Christian Atsu," Shatta wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Saturday, February 11.



The footballer who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor is yet to be rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey.



The tragic earthquake disaster, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 individuals in Syria and Turkey, has caught the world's attention.



On February 6, the building that Atsu was in collapsed, killing several people.



The rescue team has been able to save some lives, with others still trapped five days after the incident.



The earthquake happened when Atsu and others were sleeping.

Sky News on February 11 reported that more than 25,000 people are known to have died after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.



God please I need your miracle for my brother Christian Atsu ???????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 11, 2023

Our prayers and thoughts are still with you Christian Atsu, may you be safe ???? pic.twitter.com/JJ3CAJAyet — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 7, 2023

















