God did - Thomas Partey reacts to pregnancy news

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, could not hide his excitement after his girlfriend Janine Mackson announced that the couple is expecting their first child.

Mackson posted his pregnancy pictures on her Instagram to celebrate what she termed as a 'new beginning'.



The images showed her baby bump and a delighted Thomas Partey as he is set to become a father.



Partey in reaction, wrote "God did" under his girlfriend's post.



The former Atletico Madrid player had kept his relationship with the UK-based model private until the pregnancy announcement.



Currently, Thomas Partey is out of action as he is nursing a groin injury he sustained in training in September 2023.

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to make a full recovery in October 2023. However, he is set to miss Ghana's games against USA and Mexico in during the international break.





