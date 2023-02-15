God have mercy on our brother Christian Atsu – Asamoah Gyan prays

Atsu has been missing since last week

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has opened up on how he remains worried about the situation of Christian Atsu in Turkey.

The Black Stars winger has been under the rubble in his building that collapsed in Hatay last Monday after the devastating Turkey earthquake.



Today, concerned Asamoah Gyan has prayed for God to have mercy on his national team teammate and friend, Christian Atsu.

In a short post on Twitter, Asamoah Gyan said, “God have mercy on our brother Christian Atsu.”



