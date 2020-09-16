Sports News

God is not a fool – Dan Owusu on Ghana's trophy drought

Former Black Stars striker Dan Owusu

Former Black Stars striker Dan Owusu has lamented the country’s failure to honour promises made to players that won the country its four AFCON trophies.

In a Peace FM interview, the legendary striker expressed sadness over how the players were not rewarded for their sacrifices for the country.



He complained that some members of the AFCON winning teams played through injury for the country but received nothing for their sacrifices.



Narrating his injury ordeal ahead of the 1978 AFCON, Dan Owusu said he picked up an injury during a four-nation tournament in Ivory Coast.



With barely a week left for the AFCON, Dan Owusu says a French surgeon was made to put a metal in his leg to allow him to play in the tournament.



Owusu says he played the entire tournament with the metallic material in his leg and through pain.

He said that the no ex-footballer has cursed the Black Stars but God is punishing the country for failing to honour its heroes.



“When we were preparing for the 1978 AFCON, we went to Ivory Coast for a four-nation tournament and I picked up an injury. Some metallic thing was put in my leg one week to the AFCON. I wasn’t given a pesewa as compensation”.



“I played my heart out for the country but nothing was given to me. We were promised houses and other things but nothing came. We won the cup for the state so they should have honoured us but nothing happened. We haven’t cursed the country but God is not a fool”.



Dan Owusu adds to a long list of disgruntled ex-Ghanaian players who have come out to demand for the state to deliver on the promise it made to them.



Reverend Osei Kofi is one vocal member of the teams who has on several occasions bemoaned the treatment they receive from the GFA and government.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.