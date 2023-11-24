God is punishing 'greedy' Kurt Okraku - Alhaji Grusah reacts to Black Stars' poor performance

Former Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah

Former Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah, has stated that Black Stars' poor form is a punishment for Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku's supposed greediness.

Grusah claims that the GFA boss has sidelined all persons in the football circle and has turned to only his close allies to run the Association.



He alleged that Kurt fired the past Black Stars management committee members without handing them letters.



"They said they had dissolved the national team, and they didn't give us letters because they didn't give us letters when they appointed us," he said in an audio aired on Sompa FM.



While venting his grievances, the King Faisal bankroller said God is serving his punishment on Kurt in the most embarrassing way.



"He claimed he could do it all by himself, it's God who is punishing him. Where you least expect to be embarrassed that where you get embarrassed for cheating on people. We are supposed to be one family in football but you want to do it alone along with your family...," he added.

Regarding Ghana's 1-0 loss to Comoros, Grusah said the loss means the Black Stars will face an uphill task at the soon-to-start 2023 AFCON.



"The youth are hoping Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup so they can travel and start a new life. We thank God we won 1-0 we won (against Madagascar) in Kumasi. But for the Black Stars to fail to score in 90 minutes after conceding (against Comoros), it means we will have a problem in Ivory Coast."



The Black Stars lost their second 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, taking their record to three defeats in their last four games.



The team have won one game in the process, which was a 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi in their World Cup qualifiers opener.



