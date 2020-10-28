‘God is with me’- Raphael Dwamena vows to fight on after latest heart problem

Ghanaian International, Raphael Dwamena

Ghanaian International Raphael Dwamena has vowed to fight on and revive his career after a latest medical report revealed that he needs to take an indefinite break from the sports to avert aggravating his condition.

On Monday, October 26, news broke that the 25-year-old had been removed from the squad list of Danish side Vejle Boldklub due to the condition.



The club and player both confirmed the speculation later that same day, admitting the development is in the best interest of both parties.



This would not be the first time that Dwamena has suffered such a setback.



In 2019, Dwamena’s health condition made him miss the majority of last season after he was first diagnosed with a heart condition.



However, he underwent surgery and recovered in time to join Danish side Vejle BK in August ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.



He appeared to have overcome the condition but now may have suffered a relapse.

Reacting to the latest development, Dwamena said he was currently under medical supervision and thanked the club for giving him the opportunity to play football.



“I always feel like nothing is wrong with me. I believe that God is the one who takes care of my heart. I may have symptoms of hearts problems or other things but I am never afraid. God is with me.” He said.



The Black Stars player also revealed he will like to help the club in whatever capacity he can until there is a change in his circumstances.



"I am truly grateful for the opportunity that Vejle Boldklub gave me to play football again. Now I have been taken off the field and am under medical supervision," he said, as quoted by the club’s official website.



"Despite not being able to be on the pitch, I still want to help the club achieve its goals. Therefore, I would also like to say to both my teammates, the staff, and the fans that I am proud to be part of the Vejle Boldklub family.”