God will help NPP to break the 8 - Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Karim Grusah

King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has said he hopes the ruling New Patriotic Party will retain its seat in the 2024 general elections.

Grusah, who is celebrating his 80th birthday, was phoned during Peace FM's morning show as the host Kwame Sefa Kayi celebrated the veteran football administrator.



During their exchanges, Sefa Kayi wished Grusah a happy anniversary stating that he would still be full of life in the year ahead.



"Happy anniversary. A year by this time...life and good health," Sefa Kayi said.



In response, Grusah said he is hoping that God would help the NPP 'break the 8' in that year.



"Inshallah, God will help NPP to break the 8 a year by this time," he said.

When asked whether he is an NPP member, he answered that he aligns with the Islam leanings and that he is not an NPP member.



"I am not an NPP member. I am a member of the Islam party."



'Breaking the 8' is a slogan by the NPP that has set sight on becoming the first party to retain governance for more than 8 years.



Alhaji Gruzah in the recent past was a member of the Black Stars management committee.



He disclosed that his appointment to the committee was facilitated by the government, not the GFA.

Ghana will head to the polls in 2024 to decide who become the next president of the country for the next four years.



