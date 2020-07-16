Sports News

Godsway Donyoh returns to FC Nordsjælland

Ghanaian striker, Godsway Donyoh has returned to Denmark and parent club FC Nordsjælland after he was loaned out to German second-tier side Dynamo Dresden in January.

Donyoh has one year left on his contract with FC Nordsjælland, but it is difficult to predict if he will feature more for the first-team squad in the upcoming season.



The former Right To Dream player made seven appearances with three assists while on loan at Dynamo Dresden.

Donyoh also featured for Man City U18/U21 after leaving Right To Dream, the left-footed forward's current market value is €650,000.

