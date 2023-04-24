0
Godwin Attram explains why scouts no longer want to come to Ghana

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Godwin Attram, has expressed that scouts are no longer interested in watching Ghanaian local matches.

In an interview, Attram explained that scouts brought to watch Ghanaian football games often leave after the first 30 minutes due to the lack of quality on the pitch.

He added that he and other ex-players bring in scouts to help local players gain exposure and opportunities but unfortunately, the scouts are not impressed.

"Anytime we bring scouts to watch football at the stadium, they end up leaving after watching after the first 30 minutes. We the ex-players bring these scouts to help our players," Attram said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

He went on to say that the lack of interest from scouts is hurting the development of Ghanaian football and limiting opportunities for local players.

Attram believes that there is talent in Ghana, but that it is not being properly developed or showcased.

"They leave because they don’t see any quality being displayed on the pitch," he said.

