Godwin Attram praises sacked Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko for team development

Yaw Preko.png Coach Yaw Preko

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghanaian footballer, Godwin Attram, has commended ex-Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko, for the positive impact he had on the club during his time as head coach.

Preko was sacked in February due to poor results in the Ghana Premier League, but Attram has suggested that his contributions to the team should be evaluated beyond match results.

According to Attram, Preko's development of the team should be taken into account by the management of the club.

"We all know that we want to win matches, the club must win matches and all those things but what about development?" he said in an interview with Citi Sports.

"When Yaw [Preko] was here, he built up the team; Olympics started very well from the beginning in the first round. 22 points is a credit."

Attram went on to note that in the second round of the league, things did not go as planned, but he believes that the coach needed more support from the management.

"The second round started and things were not going well but this is where sometimes you need the support from the management."

Great Olympics has since hired a new coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, who previously coached Karela United. However, the team has had a disappointing start under his leadership, currently sitting in 15th place on the league table, only three points above the relegation zone.

