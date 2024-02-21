‘Golden Boy’ Abdul Razak pokes GFA over Otto Addo rumors

Abdul Razak alias ‘Golden Boy’

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Abdul Razak alias ‘Golden Boy’, has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the recruitment process for the next Black Stars coach.

The Ghana Football Association has been searching for a new Black Stars coach after dismissing Chris Hughton due to Ghana's poor performance at the AFCON.



The Black Stars drew two and lost one out of three matches played in Group B of the tournament held in Ivory Coast.



Recent reports indicate that the four-member search committee have decided on former coach Otto Addo as the replacement for Chris Hughton.



The Golden Boy, as the legend is fondly called, has voiced out his dissatisfaction with the approach.



“If the FA knew they would appoint Otto Addo, there would be no need to open applications for the Black Stars coaching job. They treat the Black Stars’ coaching position as trash,” Abdul Razak criticized during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He also questioned the competence of Otto Addo who led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Otto Addo led us to the World Cup, but nothing good came from it, so why him again?” Razak questioned.



“They (FA) should not try to dupe Ghanaians by opening the application when they already considered appointing Otto, who knows nothing about coaching and has accomplished nothing. I will say it again that the GFA is treating the Black Stars coaching position like a refuse dump.”



JNA