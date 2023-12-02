Goldfields PGA Champs: Kojo Barnni competes with Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya for top spot

File Photo

Source: Kweku Zurek, Contributor

The 2023 Goldfields Ghana Professional Golfers Association Golf Championship is set for an exhilarating finish as defending champion Kojo Barnni and Zimbabwean contender Visitor Mapwanya find themselves deadlocked at 213 after three days of intense competition.

The final round, slated for tomorrow, promises a gripping head-to-head battle between Barnni and Mapwanya, both displaying exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.



The duo stands four shots clear of their closest rivals, former champion Vincent Torgah and Nigerian golfer Sunday Olapade, who share a tied score on 217.



The competition for the third position is equally fierce, with rising stars Augustine Manasseh and John Mawuli Nyarkoh knotted at 220, intensifying the drama as the championship reaches its climax.



In the ladies' event, Constance Awuni continues to assert her dominance, maintaining a lead with a total score of 159 after a stellar round of 77. The four-person event sees Jessica Teai at 177, Felicity Okyei Gyeabour at 178, and Mercy Afi Werner at 192 chasing the leader.

In the seniors' category, former PGA Championship winner Emos Korblah extends his lead to a comfortable nine shots, amassing a total score of 144. The pursuers, Peter Korsah (153) and Robert Allotey (155), face an uphill battle to challenge Korblah's commanding position.



This year's championship has witnessed an elevation in stakes, with the cash prize raised to an impressive GH₵385,000. The regular pro champion is now set to receive GH₵80,000 while the seniors' winner gets GH₵25,000, adding to the heightened excitement and competitiveness of the prestigious golf event.



As the tournament concludes, golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the crowning of the champions who will emerge victorious in this highly contested championship.