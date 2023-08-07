Gomoa East District Football Association holds maiden awards night

Eric Nana Kwesi Afriyie, chairman of GEDFA presenting an award to Augustine Mensah

Deserving footballers, coaches, and administrators in the Gomoa East District were on Sunday, August 6, 2023, rewarded by the district football assembly for their standout performances in the 2022/2023 season.

At the maiden edition of the Gomoa East District Football Association awards night and gala held on Sunday, football personalities and teams received various awards for their incredible display and achievements last season.



Among some of the highly-distinguished personalities who graced the occasion was legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Osei Kofi who praised the Gomoa East District Football Association for coming up with the initiative that he believes will motivate the young players to produce high performances.



Reverend Osei Kofi assured the association of his readiness to offer help when needed and indicated that he will always be available to share his rich experience with them.



The chief of the area emphasized the importance of investment in talent, stressing that the time has come for Gomoa East to take the next step in soccer development.



He promised that he will make available resources for the growth of football in the area and commended the leadership of the GEDFA for their strides.



Hayye Yartey, the CEO of Cheetah Football Club was high in his praise of the GEDFA leadership for the award scheme which he deems to be innovative and unusual.

Citing personal examples and experiences of his engagement with some of Ghana’s finest footballers, Hayye Yartey urged the young footballers to eschew laziness, pride and stay grounded.



He recounted the story of how he began as an 18-year-old surviving on the benevolence of his parents and how he has now become a mainstay in Ghana football through determination and perseverance to inspire and encourage the footballers.



He also implored the membership of the GEDFA to trust their leaders and offer them support as the game is headed in the right direction under the current leadership.



Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend Charles Taylor advised the players to work hard and not rely on juju or any other thing for the growth of their career.



On an incredible night for all stakeholders of football in the district, Emmanuel Essoun of Extra United received the biggest honor as he was named as the Juvenile League Best Player of the Season.



Solomon Tsifoze of Extra United went home with the Juvenile Premier Coach of the Season Award whiles Fettehman United FC was handed the Division Three Team of the season.





Below is the full list winners



Juvenile Division Coach of The Season - Fiifi Bondzie-Ackom (Sportsworks Academy)



Juvenile Premier Coach of The Season - Solomon Tsifoze (Extra United FC)



Juvenile League Team of The Season - Extra United FC



Division Three Coach of The Season - Douglas Mustapha (Fettehman Utd FC)

Division Three Team of The Season - Fettehman Utd FC



FairPlay Team of the Season - Sportsworks



Academy



Juvenile League Top Scorer of The Season - Emmanuel Essoun (Extra United FC)



Division Three Top Scorer of The Season - Joseph Dzidozo (Shimizu FC)



Most promising Player - Henry Osei Opoku(Beaver Soccer Academy)

Juvenile League Best Player of the Season - Emmanuel Essoun (Extra United FC)



Division Three Best Player of the Season - Joseph Dzidodo(Shimizu FC)











KPE