Good news - Oti Adjei on Otto Addo resigning as Black Stars coach

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist, Michael Oti Adjei believes coach Otto Addo’s departure from the Black Stars is good news since the coach never showed enough passion for the job.

According to Oti Adjei, the Borussia Dortmund talent coach made it seem like the Black Stars job was a favour he was offering the country.

He noted that the Ghana Football Association had no reason to appoint coach Otto Addo as Black Stars' coach since he was never going to commit his future to the job.

“I’m glad he is leaving, I think that decision should have been made earlier if he wasn’t ready to do this job on a full-time basis, there was no reason for him to be there,” Oti Adjei said on his YouTube channel.

He added, “I really hope that the next appointment we make will prioritize the country over anything else.”

Otto Addo earned his appointment as Black Stars coach after leading Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He later became the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was unable to qualify Ghana out of the group stages of the tournament.

