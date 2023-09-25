Good news for Arsenal as Thomas Partey is expected to be fit for Manchester City clash

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey is expected to return to the field in the next 13 days which will serve as a huge boost for the Gunners ahead of their much-anticipated clash against reigning champions Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

Partey suffered a groin injury during a training session on Thursday, August 31, 2023 which forced him to miss Arsenal's match against Manchester United on Sunday, September 3 as well as the international break in September.



According to tweets by UK footballer writers, John Cross and Sami Mokbel, Partey together with Gabriel Martinelli, Declan Rice and Leonard Trossard who have minor injuries would all be ready in the next 13 days.



Thomas Partey has featured in three Premier League games out of five, primarily in a right-back role under manager Mikel Arteta.



Although there have been recent transfer speculations linking him away from the club, it appears that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is poised to extend his stay at Arsenal.



This decision is influenced by Arsenal's recent progress and their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, which means they will be competing in more competitions and require a squad depth.



????BREAKING: Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey are all expected to be fit to face Manchester City in 13 days.



Declan Rice injury isn’t serious, as per @SamiMokbel81_DM and Thomas Partey is ahead of schedule, as per @johncrossmirror. pic.twitter.com/of8PRfdIej — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) September 25, 2023

