Good news for Ghana as Baba Rahman resumes training after suffering a hamstring injury

Baba Rahman 610x400 Reading defender, Baba Rahman

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman, has made an early return to training after suffering in the final week of October 2022.

The former Chelsea man was spotted training with the group ahead of their gainst against West Brom on Saturday, October 13

Rahman was said to sit out for months due to a hamstring injury he suffered in training in September.

He sustained the injury a day before Reading FC's game against Huddersfield on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

After the match, Reading manager Paul Ince confirmed that Baba would be out for a month.

“I don’t know. It’s been a bad couple of days for us. We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading manager Paul Ince said after the game against Huddersfield Town.

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
