Good news for Ghana as key Portuguese player is likely to miss World Cup

Liverpool winger, Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota's hopes of making his first appearance in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 is in limbo after suffering an injury in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Portuguese international started in a three-man attack alongside Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the game against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



Diogo Jota despite being on the pitch throughout the game, was substituted in stoppage time after picking up a calf injury and was replaced by Konstantinos Tsimikas.



According to David Ornstein of 'TheAthleticUK', Diogo Jota is set for a scan on Monday, October 17, and risks missing the World Cup amid fears that his injury might be more serious than perceived by Liverpool.



"Liverpool forward Diogo Jota set for scan today on calf injury suffered in victory over Man City. Fears the issue is serious & may put 25-year-old's #QatarWorldCup2022 participation with Portugal in doubt. All parties hoping for better news," David Ornstein tweeted.



Portugal will open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a gamer against the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, November 24, and it will be a big blow or them to miss Diogo Jota.

JE/KPE