Good news for Ronaldo, Benzema, Kante fans as StarTimes extends broadcasting rights of Saudi league

StarTimes will telecast the Saudi league

Source: StarTimes Ghana

Following the successful conclusion of the 2022/23 season, StarTimes has successfully renewed its contract with the Saudi Professional League (SPL), for two consecutive seasons from 2023/24 to 2024/25 on an all-media platform and all languages rights in sub-Saharan Africa region.

The Saudi League will be broadcast on August 11th on the three major platforms of StarTimes DTT, DTH and OTT. African audiences can watch the exciting matches of the top clubs including Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal through the StarTimes platforms.

The Saudi Professional League was established in 1976 and it's the top domestic men’s football league in Saudi Arabia. Starting from the 2023/24 season, the league will expand to 18 teams, and each team’s 8 foreign players can play at the same time. The Saudi League adopts a home and away double round robin rule, so there will be 34 match-days in total, and the season will last from August to May of the following year. As the most successful team in the Saudi League, Al Nassr club has won 18 league championships.