Goodwill Sports Envoy congratulates new Black Stars coach

Mr Ray Quarcoo

Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Mr Ray Quarcoo, has congratulated Chris Hughton, on his appointment as the new head coach of the national football team, the Black Stars.

Barely a week ago, the Ghana Football Association appointed the former Brighton manager as the Black Stars' head coach.



"I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as the new head coach of the Black Stars," said Ambassador Quarcoo, a former vice chairman of the Black Stars' welfare committee.



"I strongly believe your rich experience in coaching will propel our flagship football brand, the Black Stars, to the pedestal we have always desired it to be."

"As a former Black Stars Management Committee member, l urge you to strive for nothing but excellence, be open to constructive criticisms and be your own man.



"My doors will always be open to you, to brainstorm on how best we can make the Black Stars shine, brighter.



"I wish you success in your endeavours to gain better outcomes for the Black Stars, to fulfil the great expectations of football-crazy Ghanaians, home and abroad," concluded the sports envoy, a former president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).