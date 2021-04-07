Gov’t to extend financial support to athletes by another six months – NSA Boss

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General, National Sports Authority

Ghana government, through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), is expected to extend the financial support it provided for some athletes by another six months, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi has revealed in a Facebook post.

In July 2020, the National Sports Authority (NSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the YEA to introduce a GHS 3 million youth talent creation module meant to provide financial support to 1,000 young athletes in Ghana.



This was to benefit elite athletes from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), federations or associations under the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and Paralympic groups under the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and other individual athletes with special needs.



This far-reaching beneficial initiative, introduced by the government to alleviate the financial burden on some athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has supported both abled and disabled athletes since the outbreak of the pandemic that forced a lot of sports federations to halt planned programs.

According to the indefatigable NSA boss, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the signing ceremony which will be graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Labour and Employment, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is expected to take place on Wednesday, April 07, 2021.



It is worth noting that, the GFA reached an agreement with the YEA to enrol all players in the women’s top-flight league on the module and as such, 480 players from the Women’s Premier League and 20 others within the same competition have been receiving an amount of GHS 500 per month since July 2020.