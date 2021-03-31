Government commits to Offinso Stadium plan

Eight juvenile footballers died in the Offinso accident

Ahead of the unveiling of the tombstones for the eight Offinso juvenile footballers who were crashed in the Offin River on Saturday, September 19, 2020, government has extended its message of condolence to the bereaved families and reiterated its commitment to building a stadium in memory of the dead.

Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, on behalf of the government of Ghana, spoke to Offinso Watch editor Osei Kuffour:



“Ahead of the special day of unveiling tombstones for our departed young footballers of Offinso, government extends message of condolences to all affected families.



Government has demonstrated its care for the injured and the bereaved families since the tragedy occurred. These included payment of GH¢100,000.00 to cover burial, funeral and construction of tombstones costs. Government of Nana Akufo-Addo also absorbed all hospital bills and payments of amounts to support families who lost or had their children injured during the accident. The government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority also recently facilitated cash amount of GH¢20,000.00 for the families as well as life insurance cover for the children from GLICO Insurance Company.



Government’s plan to construct a befitting stadium at Offinso for sports development remains active and efforts are being made to actualize the plan within shortest possible time.

As we commemorate their departure by unveiling tombstones as well as disbursing funds to care for the survivors, government reiterates its efforts and that of all actors in the sports industry including GFA and GOC to make organization of sports safe in the country. Government while promising to support this good cause, also encourages individuals and organizations to contribute to the fund for sustained care for our surviving footballers,” Prof. Twumasi.



In an earlier interview with a planning committee member of the Wednesday, March 31 event, chief of Dwenedabi in Offinso, Nana Osei Bediako, told Offinso Watch that Offinso is ready for the historic occasion.



“We will do the unveiling of their tombstones at the Roman Catholic cemetery at Maase in the morning and proceed to the municipal assembly hall at New Offinso for the disbursement of the GH¢20,000.00 for the beneficiaries,” Nana Bediako disclosed.