Government coronavirus task force trains National team handlers

Dr Aboagye Dacosta

Government’s COVID-19 Task Force on Wednesday organised a training workshop for the technical team members of the four national teams expected to resume camping this weekend.

The training held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat was geared towards educating the team officials on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how to prevent its spread whiles in camp.



The COVID-19 task force was led by Dr Aboagye Dacosta, Leader- Risk Communication and Social Mobilization National Response COVID 19, Dr.Evelyn Adjei Mensah, Member of the National case management team and Dr Lawrence Lamptey, a Member of the surveillance team.



The GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku in his address stated that the workshop gives direction for football to resume in the country.



He said “as all and sundry are clamoring for the return of football, there would be the need to be in a good position to protect ourselves and that of our brothers and sisters.



“Hopefully it will start with the girls and the boys will join and hopefully we will have the fully domestic league coming back.”



There was presentations in two forms where Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Leader- Risk Communication and Social Mobilization National Response COVID 19 took the team officials through all the safety protocols for safe camping.

The national team handlers were also trained on Monitoring & Evaluation , contingency Arrangements, Evaluation procedures among others.



He stressed that all protocols must be strictly adhered to while in camp training for their impending CAF competitions.



The team were taken through demonstrations on how to wear the face mask properly, washing of hands and the need to practice personal hygiene among others.



Members of the GFA Medical team, team doctors, physiotherapists, essential service providers and welfare officers of four national teams, namely Black Satellites (U-20), Starlets (U-17), Maidens (U-17, female),Princesses (U-20, female) and Security and Safety Committees attended the workshop.



The GFA hinted the Black Princesses(U-20) and Black Maidens (U-17) are expected to begin camping this weekend.

