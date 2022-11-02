0
Government has been supportive over the years - Kurt Okraku

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has extoled the government of Ghana for the continuous financing of our national teams.

‘’Our journey has been helped massively by the political leadership of this country’’ he said during the dinner with Legends event at East Legon Saturday.

‘’We all know that the Football Association cannot afford to fully finance activities of the 12 national teams but in every tournament, Ghana has been present and Ghana has participated, and this is because the political leadership of our country have been very, very supportive’’.

‘’From the President of the land, our sector Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif and everybody in government who believes or who have the belief that football has a big role to play in the socioeconomic development of our country thank you’’ he added.

