Government kicks against GFA's decision to sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton - Report

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Reports have emerged that the government of Ghana has kicked against the planned dismissal of Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton by the Ghana Football Association.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Asaase Radio reported that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was plotting to sack Hughton at its Executive Council meeting.



The decision was reportedly made because the GFA leadership was unimpressed with Hughton's performance and did not believe that he could win Ghana's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.



However, the dismissal of Hughton required government approval, as the government is responsible for the compensation of the technical team.



Multiple reports indicate that the government has disapproved the GFA's decision to sack the coach.



Sports journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai wrote on X, "Understand Sports Minister met cabinet on Wednesday. There is no greenlight on Chris sacking from the government's angle. We await what would happen tomorrow."

Another sports journalist, Fentuo Tahiru, also wrote on X that a top government official had said, "Chris Hughton is not going anywhere."



Asaase Radio's report on Thursday, November 9, 2023 also claimed that the decision to sack Hughton was what delayed the announcement Black Stars call-up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Muftawu Nabila also explained that "government did not approve Chris Hughton's sack," which is why the GFA decided to release the Black Stars squad to confirm that the coach is retaining his position.



Per Asaase Radio's report, if Hughton had been sacked, George Boateng would have taken over as the interim head coach.



Despite the government's decision to disapprove the intended sacking of the Black Stars coach, sports journalist Saddick Adams stated that a source at the GFA has informed him that the planned meeting of the Executive Council of the FA was going to be held, regardless.

"A Ghana FA top official says indeed they have a meeting tomorrow but there's no Chris Hughton sacking on the agenda. To the best of knowledge, they may even invite Chris possibly on his squad and preparation of the team ahead of the two WCQ this month. In essence, even if they'd contemplate on his sacking, the meeting tomorrow has nothing to do with that," Saddick Adams wrote on Facebook.



In response to the reports on social media, GFA president Kurt Okraku also made a statement on Facebook claiming that the reports are false. He wrote, "Lies is becoming the order of the day in the media space!!!"



Chris Hughton was appointed head coach of the Black Stars in February 2023 and his turnier expires in February 2024 after the 2023 AFCON.



JNA/KPE





