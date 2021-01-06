Government lifts behind-closed-doors directive on Premier League

Fans will have to practice social distancing at match venues

The Government of Ghana has lifted its Covid-19-induced behind-closed doors directive on the Premier League, but only a maximum of 25 per cent of fans will be allowed into various match stadia.

Also, all other existing safety and health protocols will still be observed.



The above directives were contained in a press release signed by Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah on Tuesday, as seen by Goal.



The league, which started in November, initially received a green light to commence with a 25 percent capacity intake but the Government of Ghana made a U-turn on the eve of the first match.



"Before November 2020, there was a spike in the country's coronavirus cases," the Government of Ghana explained in its press release. "This necessitated the issuance of an administrative directive that the twenty-five (25) percent seating capacity announced earlier should be put on hold and that football matches should be played behind closed doors.



"This administrative directive was in consonance with the president's desire to protect lives and livelihoods," the statement continued. "Ghana has made significant progress in combating the disease of late.



"Government has therefore eased the restriction of playing behind closed doors. Seating at all stadia will therefore be limited to twenty-five (25) percent seating capacity as previously announced by the president. All existing safety and hygiene protocols are still in force.

"The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce will continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation and will advise when spectators will be allowed to all stadia in the country."



The Premier League returned for the 2020-21 term in November after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the 2019-20 season in March last year.



The championship, which received clearance in October as part of government's gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, has reached the match week seven-stage.



Last month, Ashanti Gold were hauled before the GFA Disciplinary Committee for breaking the coronavirus safety protocols as viral social media videos showed the presence of fans for their home game against King Faisal.



Presently, Ghana has 905 active coronavirus cases, with an overall statistic of 55,168 confirmed cases, 53,928 recoveries/discharges and 335 deaths. This figures are provided by the Ghana Health Service.