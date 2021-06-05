Government must speed up with preparations for 2023 Africa Games- South Tongu MP

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kobena Mensah Woyome, has called on the government to speed up preparations for the 2023 Africa Games.

Ghana will host the rest of Africa two years from now as 54 countries participate in 25 disciplines in the Africa Games.



With just two years to the staging of the competition, preparations are yet to take place in the country.



According to the MP on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, preparations for the games have been abysmal as nothing concrete is happening.



Honorable Woyome revealed as of now the host nation agreement is yet to be brought before Parliament for approval.



“We are looking up to bringing 54 nations and 25 disciplines for the Games with officials and athletes numbering over 10,000. Nothing concrete is happening and as we are talking nothing is happening on the part of our athletes”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“Up till today, the host nation agreement has not been brought to Parliament. This is an agreement between Ghana and the Africa Union Commission.



“The other nations that hosted the tournament very well that is Congo Brazzaville and Morocco did it so well. As of now, we don’t know what is going on so there is a need for government to tell us something. Most importantly the budget for the Games must be discussed in parliament as well.



He also advised the government to bring people on board to help the staging of the Games successful.



“If we lose the hosting rights we are going to lose big time. At the end of the Games Ghana will be showcased. We can host the Games, the government must come out and tell us something. This government must continue from where President Mahama stopped. We can host it”.



