Sports News

Government must support clubs to secure better sponsorship - Isaac Twum

Midfielder, Isaac Twum

Ghana and IK Starts midfielder, Isaac Twum has called on the government to provide support for local clubs in securing better sponsorship in the quest to rebrand Ghana football.

The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



Ghana has been ranked as the second exporter of footballers (311 players) by a survey conducted by CIES report in 2020.



According to Twum, it is worrying to see a local performing so well but receiving meager salaries and has, therefore, attributed the rampant player exit from the local scene to monetary issues.

Adding his voice to the growing concern, the former Inter Allies captain shared that in order to make the local league attractive and ward off player exodus, the government must support clubs to secure sponsorship that can aid them to provide better salaries for players plying their trade in the country.



In an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, Isaac Twum said, “My only problem is the salary of the players. While playing actively, their salaries were not coming so it will be even difficult for them to pay them without football but you cannot blame the clubs”



He added, “Sponsorship issues has become a major problem for clubs, gate proceeds has not been coming. The clubs are doing their best for the players but I think it is not enough”



“So if government will help the teams with sponsorship by talking to the companies in Ghana for them to help I think it will help a lot” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.