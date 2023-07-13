'Government should be deliberate in support for sports sector' - Kwabena Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Agyapong

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Agyapong, has urged the government to adopt a deliberate approach in providing support for the sports sector.

Agyapong emphasized the importance of government investment in sports to address the challenges faced by local teams and athletes.



In a recent statement at the launch of his campaign, Agyapong expressed his concerns over the lack of support for sports and the absence of spectators at local stadiums, particularly during the just-concluded season.



He acknowledged that people now have various alternatives to engage with, such as televised football competitions, which can affect attendance at local matches.

However, Agyapong believes that the government can play a crucial role in revitalizing the sports industry by prioritizing its support.



"Football is a spectator sport. You can’t have the sport successfully when there is no one in the stadium. Of course, there is competition now because everyone has access to satellite television and can watch the Premier League out," he said.



"But it does not stop the government from being deliberate about it to support our teams."