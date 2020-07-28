Sports News

Government to ease restrictions on Kotoko and Ashantigold ahead of CAF inter-club duties

Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

Government could ease the restriction on Ghana's representatives in Africa, Kotoko and Ashantigold, ahead of the start of the competition, according to special advisor on health at the presidency, Dr. Nsiah Asare.

On Sunday, President Nana Akufo Addo announced the Black Maidens, the Black Princesses and the Black Starlets will be allowed to start preparation ahead of their international assignments in September.



The decision has led to calls for domestic clubs to start training, but Dr. Nsiah insists the outcome of the easing of restrictions on the national youth teams will serve as a measure for Kotoko and Ashantigold to begin preparations.



“The African club competition is a continental competition, how we handle the national teams situation now will be a basis for government in deciding the fate of Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold whether to allow them train or not,’ he told Kumasi FM.



“When the time approaches and the GFA,MOYS and NSA present a legitimate proposal, precautions and protocols on the safety mechanisms,we will allow them to play to bring happiness back to the fans.

“The health experts will look into the health risks and if its low,we will allow them. The countries our clubs will go to will also influence our decision,some countries do not even conduct Covid-19 test.



“They will have to go through the same process the national teams are going through now.”













