Government to establish a university of sports - Mustapha Ussif

Mustapha Ussif is the minister-designate for Youth and Sports

The facility that will be used as the Games Village for the 2023 African Games will be converted into a University of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the minister-designate for Youth and Sports has announced.

He disclosed before Parliament’s Appointment’s Committee that the government intends to covert the yet-to-be constructed facility into a university that will be dedicated to training sports persons.



“After the All Africa Games, the village facility will be used to establish a university of sports development in Ghana,” he said.



He also revealed the government’s plans for the Youth Resource Centres being constructed in eleven of the sixteen regions.



He said the government intends to use those facilities to develop the youth and enhance talent discovery in the country.



“The ten youth resource centers being built currently and the first phase is complete. They are not just ordinary stadia as my honorable member mentioned. They are youth resource centers to build the capacity of youth in this country,” he said.

Speaking on his plans for the sporting sector, Mustapha Ussif said that each discipline will enjoy maximum attention from his ministry.



He promised to dedicate his ministry to the development of para-sports in the country.



“All sporting activities are going to be given attention as a minister, especially para-sports. I have already engaged with them to see how we can improve.



“The problem is the facilities for our brothers who are disabled so we have to improve on the facilities. They are winning medals when they go for the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games,” he said.