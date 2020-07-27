Sports News

Government to give green light for Ghana football return in 'two weeks'

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Football Association's plans to start the 2020-21 season in October has been given a massive boost with government set to “open the door” for football to return in two weeks' time, insiders within the Presidency have told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Government has held a “positive meeting” with football authorities — to “progressive plans” for football to restart in the country.



Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is determined to ensure that football returns to the country amid the Coronavirus shutdown.



Football has been suspended since mid-March due to the Coronavirus Pandemic that has killed 168 people in Ghana.



With restrictions being eased gradually, it appears that there is light at the end of the tunnel with elite sport set to return in few weeks.

With government set to give the go-ahead, it's up to football authorities to finalise the details on how they would proceed, with government offering guidance.



There is a combined goodwill to achieve the ultimate for fans, the football community and the nation in totality.



Government and GFA medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of the final decision which would put these plans into action.



Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo has given the GFA the green-light to begin preparation for the national women teams.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.