Government to revive traditional football venues - Minister of Sports

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has said the government, as part of plans to improve sports infrastructure in the country, will soon commence the renovation of traditional football venues in the country.

He said aside improving infrastructure in the country, the move would also ensure the revival of passion for the game which is loved by all in the country.



According to the Minister, the Nkawkaw Stadium, the Sekondi Gyandu Park, the Konongo Waterloo Park, the Swedru Stadium, Tamale Kaladan Park, Kpando Park, and the Sunyani Coronation Park, have all been earmarked to receive massive improvement soon.



Speaking to members of the 26th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Prampram, Accra, on Tuesday, Mr. Asiamah said, starting from Friday, September 4, the Ministry would cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Nkawkaw Stadium.



He said the original design of the stadium had been changed to meet the needs of the modern trends of the game.

"The Nkawkaw Stadium would now have a FIFA Standard pitch, athletics oval, changing rooms, and over 5,000 seating capacity.



"After this, we shall move to other venues I have mentioned to bring them back to life since these venues bring good memories and also revive the passion of the nation.



"These are not mere talks. We are committed to making these things a reality because sports strives on infrastructure and we are determined to execute that," he added.

