Government transforms sandy Bukom Park into AstroTurf

A file photo of the Bukom Park

The Bukom Park located in the heart of Accra has been transformed into a modern day AstroTurf football pitch by the government of Ghana.

The project which is under government’s flagship program 'one constituency one AstroTurf' will see the construction of over 200 football pitches in the country.



The sandy pitch has been renovated into a modern green grass Astroturf.



Although Bukom is popular for being the hub of unearthing world-class boxers for Ghana, it has also produced one of the finest football stars in the country.

The park which is 75% complete, is left with the fixing of the goal post, a changing room, spectators stand, ruling of the lines and a few others.



Although it's not a standard FIFA football pitch, the edifice has transformed the entire community.



The project is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

