Govt must aid Ghanaian clubs in coronavirus testing - Dr Prince Pamboe

CAF medical officer Dr. Prince Pamboe

CAF medical officer, Dr. Prince Pamboe has appealed to the government of Ghana to assist clubs with the Coronavirus testing ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

As directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the restart of football next month amid the Coronavirus pandemic, all clubs are expected to undertake the mandatory testing before the league starts.



Dr. Prince Pamboe has urged the government to assist the various clubs to undertake the COVID-19 testing as some cannot afford the cost.



“Government should take up the cost of the COVID-19 testing and it will really help because if the government doesn’t come in, most of the players cannot afford the test”, he told Happy FM.

The Ghana Football Association is undertaking a COVID-19 test for the various Premier League clubs ahead of the new season.



Dreams FC were the first club to have undertaken the test.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League commences on November 13, 2020.