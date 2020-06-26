Sports News

Govt must learn from other nations and support football - Liberty Professionals CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liberty Professionals Linda Ansong has passionately appealed to the government to assist the football clubs to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

Professional football in the country has been on a hiatus since mid-March with no end in sight for the virus and its restrictions.



For clubs who depend largely on gate proceeds and player sales, they have been hard hit with the absence of football.



Attempts to court government support have yielded no tangible result with only lip-service being offered by the Sports Ministry and National Sports Authority.



But Linda Ansong insists that clubs must enjoy a fair share of government’s stimulus package for businesses.



According to her, football’s contribution to the Ghanaian economy cannot be overlooked and like other nations, the government must support Ghanaian clubs.

“This is the time government should come in. The government should make some kind of impact on the industry. For a very long time, they haven’t involved themselves but from the little research I have done, some African countries including Nigeria help their clubs and that has changed the face of football in Nigeria”.



“We’ve been known as a football country for so long but what has government done to support the football industry? I think it is high time the government steps up to do something”, she said.



The conversation that has taken centre stage in the football circles now is the continuation or termination of the suspended football season.



Linda Ansong thinks it will be counterproductive for football return in the conditions that have been stipulated.





