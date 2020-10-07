Govt owes us houses for winning 1978 Afcon - Abdul Razak

1978 African footballer of the year, 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak

Former Ghana international, Abdul Razak has said that the government has failed to honour its promise to them after winning the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

The West African country emerged as the winners of the competition after defeating Uganda by 2 goals to nil after which the then Head of State, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong promised each player and technical team member a 3 bedroom house.



However, following the overthrow of the Acheampong regime, the promise was soon forgotten.



“We were all airlifted by a helicopter and taken to Burma Camp after the game where he addressed all of us one after the other."



“We were all told that we were to receive an estate house."

“Until now, nothing has happened we have not received anything."



"We were confident that it would happen because there were lots of estate houses but nothing happened.” he stated on Footprints on Citi TV.



Abdul Razak was also named the best player in the 1978 Afcon after a string of stellar performances.