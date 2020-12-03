Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Goztepe have held positive preliminary transfer talks with representatives of Swansea City captain Andre Ayew, according to Fotomac.

The 30-year-old has been one of the outstanding players in Steve Cooper's side this campaign with six goals with 14 appearances in the Championship.

Ayew spent the 2018-19 season in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce where he scored five goals after 29 games during his loan stint from Swansea.