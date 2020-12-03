Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal

Thu, 3 Dec 2020 Source: goal.com
Goztepe have held positive preliminary transfer talks with representatives of Swansea City captain Andre Ayew, according to Fotomac.
The 30-year-old has been one of the outstanding players in Steve Cooper's side this campaign with six goals with 14 appearances in the Championship.
Ayew spent the 2018-19 season in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce where he scored five goals after 29 games during his loan stint from Swansea.
