Grace Asantewaa on target for Logrono Femenino in Spain

Grace Asantewaa

Midfielder Grace Asantewaa produced a super-sub performance as she came of the bench to score the equalizer for DF Logrono Femenino in their 1-1 draw with Santa Teresa Badajoz on Sunday.

The Ghana international came in to replace Ida Rebecca in the second half as DF Logrono searched for a way back into the game.



Just after the hour mark, Asantewaa found the back of the net to draw her side level.



It was her fourth goal of the season in 24 league appearances.

Logrono are battling relegation in the Spanish topflight as they are rooted off the table with 22 points after 30 matches.



They are eight points away from the cutoff point with four matches remaining.