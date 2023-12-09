Grand P and girlfriend share special moments with Abedi Ayew 'Pele'

Grand P and his wife with the iconic Abedi Pele

African football legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' shared special moments with Guinean singer and social media sensation Grand P, alongside his Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, during their visit to Ghana.

Grand P and Eudoxie Yao's arrival in Ghana was nothing short of a spectacle, as fans and media welcomed them with enthusiasm. The unconventional couple embarked on a media tour, captivating audiences across various platforms.



A highlight of their visit was the intimate rendezvous with the Ayew family, particularly the revered Abedi Ayew 'Pele.' The Ayew family including his wife shared the joyous moments in photos with Granp And his partner that quickly circulated on social media, sparking intrigue and admiration among fans.



Expressing his gratitude on Twitter, Grand P shared, "It is with great pleasure to meet the legend of African football #ABEDI_AYEW_PELE. Thank you LemaPress Ghana Ltd."

The rendezvous between the unconventional couple and the football legend has sparked widespread interest and admiration, with fans eagerly anticipating more glimpses of their time together.



Eudoxie Yao and Grand P first gained prominence in Nigeria in 2020 when Eudoxie declared on Instagram that physical appearance shouldn't be a determining factor in a relationship. Since then, their relationship has continued to capture the attention of fans across the African continent.