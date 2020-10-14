Grant tips Partey for success at Arsenal

Former Chelsea FC boss Avram Grant is confident newly-signed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will succeed in the Premier League.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day and has got many including Avram Grant who gave him his first national team cap with the Black Stars in 2016 talking.



Speaking to 3Sports in an exclusive interview, the former Black Stars head coach was sure the 27-year-old midfielder has what it takes to be a success at Arsenal.



“I’m sure that he will succeed, I’m sure that he has the qualities to succeed, in the beginning, he has to adjust to the rhythm of the game.

“In England, the game is different than any other country. Any player that comes in gets some problems but I think Thomas Partey will have less problems than others because he played at Atletico Madrid, which is a good team and the most important thing is he is coming to Arsenal, a team that have shown that they are better than they were last year.”



He added: “And in his position, Arsenal need a player like him because it will make the balance between the offensive and defensive. So, they need a player like him.”



Partey is expected to make his debut for Arsenal in the Premier League when they travel to play Manchester City on October 17 at the Etihad stadium.