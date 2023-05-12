Great Ampong displays impressive football skills at orphanage

Ghanaian gospel musician, Great Ampong, delighted the children at an orphanage during a special visit where he made a generous donation.

To celebrate his birthday, Great Ampong took time out of his busy schedule to spend quality time with the orphans and engage in a game of football with them.



Though he is primarily known for his musical prowess, Great Ampong showcased his dexterity in football as he effortlessly displayed his football artistry during the visit.



A video on social media captured the gospel musician flawlessly performing keep-ups with the ball.



Addressing the children before the keep-up challenge, Great Ampong said, "Today is a day of joy and celebration as it's my birthday. I want you all to show your talent, and as the leader, I will demonstrate my football skills. Who knows, I might find the next Michael Essien or Stephen Appiah among you."

Great Ampong is a celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician with a career spanning over two decades. He has captivated audiences with his hit songs such as "Hossana," "Osofo Maame," "Baba God," "Kae Me," and "Yehowa Kae Me."



Watch video below







