Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko tie ends in stalemate 

Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium Friday.

The keenly contested tie saw both teams failing to put the ball at the back of the net as the match ended goallessly.



Kotoko who had been in a good run of form was also seeking to revenge their matchday three defeat against the Olympics.



Olympics had dropped points against Legon Cities on matchday 19 and needed to respond with a win in this game.

The two coaches were very tactical on the day but the Olympics enjoyed a lot of possession whilst Asante Kotoko sat deep in defence and relied on the counter break.



Enjoy highlights of the game below:



