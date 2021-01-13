Great Olympics Manager explains why club replaced Coach Annor Walker

The Accra-based club has replaced Coach Annor Walker with Yaw Preko

The General Manager for Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has explained the rationale behind the club’s decision to replace Coach Annor Walker with Yaw Preko following the absence of Annor Walker in their last two games in the Premier League.

Happy Sports understands that Coach Annor Walker who has been impressive for the ‘oly dade’ boys in the ongoing season is currently unfit to sit on the bench of the Accra based side due to health reasons.



The former Kpando Hearts of Lions coach has been admitted at the Ridge Hospital seeking treatment with his recovery date unknown.



Management of the club were forced to take the decision to relieve the coach of his duties and appoint the former Black Stars striker as the Ghana Premier League season continues.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Oloboi Commodore chronicled how the club appointed Yaw Preko to replace Annor Walker.



“He is recovering fast but we can’t ask him to come and resume training immediately so we want to give him time to recover fully. His wife doesn’t want him to even talk about football again because she believes football is giving him too much pressure.”



“We noticed that if we don’t get a good coach, our performance will continue to be poor and we know Yaw Preko will help us that’s why we went for him.”

Olympics have been dealt with a bad blow as both head and his deputy are all down with illness. Oluboi explained that the deputy coach has also suffered a stroke.



“Our assistant coach also got a slight stroke weeks back but he came back.”



“He was at the bench for us for some games but he has requested for sometime to recover and we agreed.”



“We will give Yaw Preko the same help that we were giving coach Walker as he takes up the new challenge,” he deduced.



Yaw Preko with his experience in the domestic scene is expected to urge the club on secure a good place in the league at the end of the season.



Olympics after eight matches played in the ongoing season have accumulated 11 points and placed 7th on the league table.