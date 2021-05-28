Great Olympics PRO credits their good season to generous donors

•Olympics drew 1-1 against Karela United on matchday 27

•They are now behind giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on the league table



•Karela sits 4th on the league table



Spokesperson of Accra Great Olympics, Emmanuel Saint Osei has attributed their current form in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League to the additional monetary support they get from donors.



The Dade Boys who were struggling in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League are in a good position to win the league title as they occupy the third position on the table.



Great Olympics has amassed 44 points following their 1-1 draw game away from home with Karela United on matchday 27.

Saint Osei in an interview with Joy FM stated that the current financial situation in the club has contributed to their performance on the field of play.



“Some individuals, past management members, who occasionally will also come around and motivate the boys financially. I believe nobody will want to follow anything that is not interesting. When you delight in the thing obviously you will want to be part of that success so I think that was the trick."



“What really has happened to Great Olympics has to do with hard work, instilling discipline amongst playing body and ensuring that the very thing that was not helping had to be truncated to ensure that we do the right things to make us achieve or see what we are seeing at the moment," he added.



