Great Olympics appoint Bismark Kobby Mensah as head coach

Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics have appointed Bismark Kobby Mensah as their new Head Coach.

The former Karela United coach joins the Accra-based club on a three-year contract till 2026.



As the second assistant of the Black Galaxies, Bismark Kobby Mensah comes in with a lot of experience in the domestic league.



His first game for Great Olympics will be against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park at Bechem on Match Day 18 of the Ghana Premier League.



Great Olympics fired Yaw Preko following a poor run in the ongoing campaign.

The sacking of coach Yaw Preko came days after the Accra-based club lost their home game to league debutantes, Nsoatreman by 2-1.



The 48-year-old left Great Olympics after managing 6 wins, 6 defeats and 5 draws in the Ghana Premier League.



JNA/DA