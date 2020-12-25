Great Olympics are an over-hyped team - Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson jabs

Head Coac of Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson Quartey

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey believes joint-league leaders Great Olympics are an over-hyped side.

This was after the Cape Coast-based side held the Wonder Club to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon in a delayed Week 4 fixture.



Great Olympics took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to a Charles Danso Otu goal but two minutes later, Dwarfs were level.



The equalizer was scored by Obed Bentum.

''I'm surprised at the over-hyping of Olympics. From this match, I realized they have been over-hyped because they were damn lucky. We could have beaten them hands down,'' Thompson said in his post-match conference.



''It is an over-hyped team and they need to work hard if they are really going to make the name they want to.



''We actually threw away some begging chances. We couldn't concentrate properly and those chances could have been goals for us and that was the problem.''