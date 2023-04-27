Great Olympics beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 to end winless run in GPL

Great Olympics have cruised to 14th position

Great Olympics ended their winless run in the Ghana Premier League with an impressive 2-0 victory over defending champions Asante Kotoko at Sogakope.

The Greater Accra Landlords put on a brilliant performance to secure the win at their adopted match venue.



Kotoko had an early chance in the 7th minute through Richmond Lamptey's pass to Georges Mfegue, but his shot was blocked.



However, it was Olympics who broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Christopher Nettey, a former Asante Kotoko player, whipped in a fantastic cross into the Kotoko box and Michael Osei headed it home to score the first goal of the game.



Despite Kotoko's efforts to equalize, Ivorian international Eric Zeze and Georges Mfegue missed their chances. Kotoko was forced to make an early substitution after Zeze got injured and was replaced by Enoch Morisson.



Olympics took advantage of a loose corner kick by Kotoko to launch a counter-attack, with Nettey leading the way. Nettey laid the ball to Osei, whose shot was blocked by Asare, but Emmanuel Akese scored from the rebound.

Olympics defended solidly throughout the game to secure their two-goal lead and see out the victory.



Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey was later sent off after picking up his second yellow card for diving.



The win has seen Great Olympics climb from the relegation zone to 14th place in the league table, while Kotoko drops to 6th position.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, who lost their match to Tamale City, are in 5th place, one position above their rivals.



JNA/DO