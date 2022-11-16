Great Olympics beat RTU 2-1 to bounce back to winning ways

Great Olympics

Great Olympics beat Real Tamale United (RTU) 2-1 in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League. The Dade lads bounce back with a win after losing against in their last game.

The hosts showed they were ready to take all three points in the early exchanges. Manaf received a yellow card for fouling a player in the third minute.



Real Tamale United took the lead in the 12th minute after Accra Great Olympics' defence couldn't keep up with David Abagna, allowing the away team's captain to score.



Raymond Oko Grippman equalized for energetic Oly Dade in the 17th minute.



Olympics started slowly but quickly picked up their game after equalizing and went on to score their second goal of the day through defender Amos Acheampong.



Accra Great Olympics is currently 4th on the league table with 14 points after seven games while Real Tamale United is 12th with eight points after seven games.

Accra Great Olympics will play Berekum Chelsea in their next Ghana Premier League game while Real Tamale United will take on Asante Kotoko.







