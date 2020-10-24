Great Olympics beat Rising Star Football Academy 3-0 in a preseason friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics recorded a massive win against lower-tier side Rising Star Football Academy on Friday, October, 23 as the team gears up for the 2020/21 season.
The “Oly dade” boys recorded a 3-0 win over the lower tier side in this preparatory game for the new season.
Maxwell Abbey scored a brace in the game for Great Olympics and Mannan Lukaku Mudasiru scored the third goal to secure the win for the Accra based team.
Accra Great Olympics will begin its 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign against Medeama SC when the season begins next month.
Oly picking wins in pre-season!
Great Olympics 3:0 Rising Star Football Academy— ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) October 23, 2020
???? Maxwell Abbey Quaye
?? Mannan Lukaku Mudasiru
Y?fa wins s? mogyaduro ????#OlyWINS #Emashie pic.twitter.com/sC8S2H45MF
