Great Olympics beats 1-0 Dreams FC on away turf

Sun, 7 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Great Olympics pulled the chestnut out of the blazing fire and handed Dreams FC a 1-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday, 7 March 2021.
Early in the game, Ibrahim Issah with a run on the left to set Latif Clement up but the defence blocked for a corner kick which was cleared out.
After a quarter of an hour Jalilu Abdullah provided a cross-field pass to striker Joseph Esso who delivered a cross into the box but there was no connection.
Before the hour mark, Esso tried to improvise and shoot but the Olympics goalkeeper kept it out.
Dreams kept pushing and were awarded a free-kick after Issah made a run on the left and got knocked down by his marker.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- GPL 2020/21: Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Benjamin Acquah wins 4th MVP award
- Hearts of Oak beat 10-man WAFA SC 4-0
- Opoku Agyemang steals a point for Medeama in draw against Berekum Chelsea
- Eleven Wonders pip 1-0 Legon Cities in Techiman
- Hearts of Oak thump 4-0 WAFA on coach Samuel Boadu's debut
- Read all related articles